Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have a PDA-Filled Stroll in the Park After Her Son Apollo's Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have proved once again that they're one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. As InTouch Weekly noted, Stefani and Shelton were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Saturday and they weren't afraid to pack on the PDA during their outing.

According to the publication, Stefani and Shelton took a stroll in Griffith Park in Los Angeles where they could be seen getting close to one another and sharing a couple of laughs. Their Los Angeles outing comes after the two celebrated the birthday of Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, earlier in the week. Stefani, Shelton, and Apollo all posed for a sweet Instagram photo together to help mark the fun occasion.

During their recent L.A. stroll, the No Doubt singer could be seen wearing an oversized graphic hoodie that read "Nobody But You" across the front, which just so happens to be the name of the couple's duet.

The couple enjoyed some one-on-one time after celebrating her son Apollo's 6th birthday earlier this week!https://t.co/uHdlsyXFct — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) March 1, 2020

The two singers released their duet back in December 2019 and the lyrics of the track are incredibly indicative of the couple's close connection.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't want to even breathe / I don't want to dream about you / Want to wake up with you next to me," the two sing in the chorus of the track. "I don't want to go down any other road now / I don't want to love nobody but you."

In an interview with Nashville Lifestyles, Shelton opened up about the song and how it was the perfect fit for him and Stefani.

"The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people," he said. "The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it's the most epic, earth-rattling love song I've heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is."

"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," he continued, noting that he didn't add his girlfriend to the track until he was about to head to the studio. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why Shane was trying to get it to me."

"It fits my story," Shelton added. "I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it's magic."