Miranda Lambert Sings With Her High School Choir During Texas Show

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour recently stopped in Dallas, Texas to play the American Airlines Center, and Lambert celebrated her hometown show with some special guests, bringing out her high school choir to join her on her song "Tin Man."

The video began with Lambert explaining her decision to invite the choir to sing with her as well as revealing that she was the reason Lindale High School even has a choir in the first place.

"I decided a couple months ago that it would be cool to invite my high school choir from Lindale," Lambert shared. "The choir didn't exist when I was a freshman, it was all about football and band, because it's Texas. I didn't make cheerleader my sophomore year and I knew I could sing a little and was interested in it, and I kind of petitioned to get a choir. So we did, my sophomore year of high school and 65 kids signed up and we ended up winning State."

"It's really special. This marks 20 years ago that that happened, which is crazy," she continued. "Very surreal to see them and I'm so proud that this school kept the choir and that they're thriving, and we're going to have a really special moment on stage tonight."

The clip then cut to the group backstage with Lambert before she invited them out on stage during her show, the choir singing "Tin Man" behind Lambert as she strummed an acoustic guitar.

"It was so special to have my high school choir come sing with me at my home state show," Lambert captioned the clip. "Thank you everyone for all the years of support and for sharing in this journey!"

During this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville this week, Lambert opened up about how she got involved with music, revealing that she didn't really pursue it until she was around 16 years old.

"I thought, 'What am I gonna do? I’m not good at anything else,'" she recalled, via CMT. "So my mom and I started a petition to get a choir. The first week, 55 kids signed up. That was pretty telling. And they still have a choir 20 years later. At the time, I was like, 'Where do I fit in anywhere? There’s got to be other kids like me.'"

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin