Florida Georgia Line Joins Justin Bieber for 'Yummy' Remix

Florida Georgia Line is putting a country spin on Justin Bieber's latest single, "Yummy," teaming up with the pop star for a remix of the song, which was first released last month. The remix keeps the essentials of the song the same but adds banjo and pedal steel for a down-home feel, as well as some extra-tasty new lyrics.

The country-fied version finds Bieber singing with an inexplicable twang, declaring, "Bona fide stallion/ In no stable, no you stay on the run/ Ain't on the side, you're number one/ Yeah, every time I come around you get 'er done."

Tyler Hubbard later offers several food-related musings during FGL's verse, singing, "I been up in Waffle House, but you my Chik-fil-A/ And I been into waffle fries since our first date/ Ain't got time for playin', I'ma clean your whole plate (Girl, I'ma lick it up)/ Woo, yes, yummy, let me take ya to the country/ We can call it home cookin', I'm your chicken, you my dumpling."

"Music is supposed to fun, and this is," Brian Kelley shared on Instagram after the track's release. "Thankful and obsessed with this life of creating with my brother [Tyler Hubbard]."

In addition to FGL and Bieber, the remix also features Hubbard's 2-year-old daughter Olivia, who happily proclaims, "Yummy!" at the outset. On Tuesday, Hubbard's wife, Hayley, shared photos of the toddler recording her vocals with her dad.

Bieber also released a "Yummy" remix with Summer Walker. The original version of the song appears on Bieber's album Changes, which was released on Valentine's Day.

The 25-year-old previously teamed with another country duo when he joined Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours," which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay charts last month and is currently sitting at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the 19th straight week.

Photo Credit: Getty / RB/Bauer-Griffin