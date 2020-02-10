Maren Morris Reacts to 'The Bones' Becoming Her Third No. 1 Hit

Maren Morris just celebrated her third No. 1 hit, this time with "The Bones." The song, from her sophomore GIRL album, was written by Morris along with her frequent collaborators, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and is a reflection of her relationship with her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

"It's kind of the first love song I've put out," Morris shared with Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show. "With 'My Church' and '80s [Mercedes]' and 'I Could Use a Love Song,' and even 'Girl,' none of those touch on a relationship. It's all very worldly songs that are just about life. 'The Bones' is the first song that I've ever put out as a single that addresses love in the most realistic terms.

"A lot of love songs to me can feel so earnest, and I just can't relate to them," she continued. "With 'The Bones' it felt like we were writing something about a real relationship that goes through these trials, and isn't perfect every day. It isn't preaching to anyone. It's just saying, 'You and me, we're going to be in the trenches together, no matter what.'"

Morris might love everything about "The Bones," but she didn't necessarily intend to make it a single, until she saw how much her fans reacted to it, especially during her concerts.

"It was such a favorite at shows," Morris maintained. "That is always the litmus test for me: if the song is doing OK for me at a live setting, and people just freaked out ... That kind of forced our hand when it came to picking the single."

Morris also spoke out about the success of the song on social media, vowing to hold off on celebrating her No. 1 hit until after her son arrives.

"The bones are good," Morris wrote. "Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margaritas."

Morris and Hurd are due to welcome their third child within a few weeks. Although Morris has never revealed her specific due date, she did say he was due only a few weeks after her final performance before his arrival, which is at the Houston Rodeo on March 7.

