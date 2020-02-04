Thomas Rhett Is Completely at Peace Ahead of Birth of Third Child

With Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, expecting the arrival of their third daughter anytime, Rhett is surprisingly at peace. The singer, who is already a proud dad to 4-year-old Willa Gray and Ada James, 2, is more than ready to bring another baby into their already busy family.

"We’re all really excited," Rhett shared with his record label. "Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at-peace with two, and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, 'What in the world is happening?' But me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about, even though our lives are insanely chaotic, and we never really stopped going and we just keep growing our family, we really do feel, right now, that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been.

"Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow, but we’re excited," he added. "And, you know, Willa Gray and Ada always are touching Lauren’s stomach and we’re just pumped."

Akins has already passed her due date of Feb. 3, even though she admitted she was hoping for an early arrival. While their new child will have her own personality, Rhett already predicts that at least his two oldest daughters might have a future in the music business.

"I mean, anytime I get a guitar out like I can't keep it in tune, because they just want to turn the knobs and play the strings," Rhett reflected. "And Willa Gray has a little baby piano that she plays a lot out of key. And they both sing a ton, and they remember the words to my songs at such a young age.

"I think when you're around it as much as they're around music, I think they're gonna grow up to do something," he added. "They may not be a musician, but I think they would love to be in and around the entertainment business in some fashion."

Rhett will enjoy a few months at home with his family of five, before kicking off his Center Point Road Tour in May, where he will be joined by Cole Swindell and HARDY. Rhett's latest single, "Beer Can't Fix," with Jon Pardi, is inching close to the Top 20. Find tour dates by visiting Rhett's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Leah Puttkammer