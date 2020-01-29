Chris Stapleton to Play Madison Square Garden, Wrigley Field on 2020 All-American Road Show Tour

Big news, Chris Stapleton fans! The singer just announced new dates on his massive 2020 All-American Road Show Tour, with stops at Madison Square Garden, Wrigley Field, Truist Park and the Gorge Amphitheatre, among others. The new run of shows will kick off on March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and run through Oct. 23.

The Marcus King Band and Yola are scheduled to open for Stapleton at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 10, while The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell will open for Stapleton on Aug. 29 at Wrigley Field. Stapleton is bringing along a rotating list of opening acts for the his tour, including Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow and more.

The Highwomen spoke out about joining Stapleton for the iconic show on social media, captioning the announcement by saying, "We have a show date! Excited to be playing the one & only Wrigley Field ... Tickets on sale next Friday."

Maren Morris, a member of The Highwomen, commented on the post, saying, "Bringin' my baby with me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Highwomen (@thehighwomen) on Jan 29, 2020 at 6:14am PST

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, welcomed their fifth child, a boy, into the world in May, and hinted last year that new music could potentially come this year.

"We don't have anything new necessarily in the can," Stapleton told Billboard in early 2019. "We've done a little bit of experimenting, but we don't have anything concrete. There probably won't be [an album] this year. There will be a record in the future. I don't know how near or how distant that future will be."

"Like everything else, I will make the record when it's exactly the right time to make the record and it feels like the right thing to do," he continued. "Nobody's pushing me on it at the moment, and if they did, I probably wouldn't respond very well to it anyway because I think music should be made when you feel like making music and not the other way around."

Stapleton's last full album, From a Room: Volume 2 was released at the end of 2017. Tickets for select dates on the 2020 All-American Road Show Tour will go on sale beginning on Feb. 7. Venue and opening act information, along with ticket sale purchase, is available by visiting ChrisStapleton.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin