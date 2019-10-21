Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott From ‘Property Brothers’ Make It Instagram Official With New Halloween Photo

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are Instagram official — and just in time for spooky season. The New Girl star took to Instagram to share a photo of the double date with Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan, at a haunted house. In the photo, Deschanel jumped into Scott’s arms in mock horror while Phan covered her face and the Property Brothers acted scared.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” Deschanel captioned the shot taken at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Meanwhile, Drew Scott wrote, “Just to clarify. That’s me to your right…not a scary mask.”

Jonathan Scott shared the same photo, captioning it, “So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! @UniStudios@HorrorNights #UniversalHHN Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

Deschanel and Scott started dating last month, although this is the first Instagram post either have shared together. Before going fully Instagram official, Scott “liked” a few of Deschanel’s photos and left a few flirty comments.

The two started dating in September after they were photographed walking hand in hand in Silver Lake, California, one week after Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik. Later that month, the 500 Days of Summer star and Scott were seen sharing several kisses in the front row at a taping of Dancing With the Stars.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” the source said of Deschanel and Scott. The next week, a source said the actress was happy with her new romance.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the insider said, adding that they met on the set of James Corden’s Car Pool Karaoke. “They bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

However, the HGTV star reportedly has not yet met Deschanel’s children — Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2, with Pechenik.

Scott told Closer Weekly earlier this month that becoming a dad is important to him. “I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” he said. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”