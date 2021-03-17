'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Accuses Ex-Husband of Sexual Misconduct, Grooming

✖

Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas has accused her ex-husband, musician Michael Milosh, of sexual misconduct, alleging that he "groomed a teenager for a green card, success, and sex." In a series of Instagram posts, the actress details their relationship from beginning to end, including the multiple instances of his alleged gaslighting, sexual coercion and emotional manipulation, rape, and physical violence. Using screenshots from various emails, text messages, and even Milosh's lyrics as evidence, Nikolas explains how he began flirting with her when she was just 16 years old.

Nikolas asserts that their relationship began when the young actress slid into Milosh's dm's after finding his music. She told the then 33-year-old that she was a fan of his music and was looking to see him at a show if he were ever in Los Angeles. She claims her age was never a hidden fact in their relationship, and they didn't begin a physical relationship until she was 18. From there, things moved quickly and the couple was engaged after six months of living together. Nikolas married Milosh when she was 19 years old.

In an interview with Verse Magazine –– which Nikolas claims Milosh's team tried to pull, Nikolas says of her marriage: "Our age gap became very real to me. We’re 17 years apart. I met him at 18, I got married at 19, and my adult formative years were spent beside him, and I was being molded through his world. Since he was so much older than me, he had so many life lessons and experiences that I started to feel like they were my own but they weren't. I started to feel envious that he had all of this knowledge and I thought, ‘no if you were able to have time by yourself to grow into this human that I love than I should be able to have time by myself and grow into my own.’”

Milosh has responded to the claims, calling them "absurd" and "beyond irresponsible" in a statement to Paste Magazine. "For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me. Alexa and I were married for nearly seven years. Like all marriages we had our difficulties and tempted to weather them together as best we could. Ultimately, despite our best efforts, we agreed to divorce. I loved her very much and we shared many special years before our marriage ended," he wrote. "I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination. However, regarding my ex-wife’s recent Instagram post and its listed as serious and demonstratable untrue accusations, it’s simply a piece of revisionist fiction."

"I can only stay the unvarnished truth. Alexa came to Berlin several months after her 18th birthday and we spent a week hanging out enjoying the city taking photographs that she eventually used as her IMDb listing headshot and modeling photos," he continued. "We fell in love. I visited the following fall and she lived with me in Berlin the following summer but ultimately said she couldn’t live in Germany as her career and life were based in Los Angeles so I moved to Los Angeles for love, for her, for us. This is a story that has been documented extensively around the release of my first record."

He closed saying, "I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue. I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors."