Zoe Kravitz Just Chopped off Her Hair for Bold New Look

Zoe Kravitz is now a member of the pixie cut club, revealing a brand new haircut on Instagram on Tuesday. The Big Little Lies star shared a selfie sitting on a bed wearing a white tank top and gold jewelry and displaying a super short chop, which she captioned simply “hair” along with the scissor emoji.

Kravitz’s friends and followers share their love for her new look in the comments, including model Emily Ratajkowski, who wrote “Yes” along with a heart-eyed emoji. Marisa Tomei shared a heart emoji and Kravitz’s stepdad, Jason Momoa, posted a row of heart-eyed emojis.

“So, so pretty….” shared Charlize Theron, while Questlove dubbed Kravitz “Royal.”

The 30-year-old has previously rocked short hair in 2017 and for several YSL Beauté campaigns, but she’s been wearing her dark hair in long dreadlocks for some time. Kravitz credited hairstylist Nikki Nelms, who was also behind her 2017 chop, for her new cut.

Two year ago, Nelms told Refinery 29 that she wanted to give her client an “edgy” new look.

“Edgy is in the eye of the beholder. But to me, I think her haircut is edgy. It’s really cool and carefree and funky. You can do a lot with it. It’s versatile,” she said. “When she was blonde, you were able to see the texture in it because there was more length. Now it’s sleek and darker. It’s still pixie and cute and short, but the blonde gave it a little more.”

“It also helps that she’s super open to change and not that attached to anything. She’s open to length or cutting it, open to darkening or bleaching,” Nelms added. “When you’re open, you can experience more. Once you figure out what you love about your hair, you can do the same thing.”

Some fans are speculating that the major new ‘do could be for Kravitz’s role as Catwoman in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman film The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Variety reports that filming on the movie could start in late 2019 or early 2020, and the film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic