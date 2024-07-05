The actress was rushed to the hospital after the knife slipped while her 'Emmerdale' character Laurel Thomas was 'making a Bolognese' with a 'blunt knife.'

Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy is opening up about a painful on-set accident. During a Wednesday, July 3 appearance on Lorraine, Bellamy revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after she accidentally chopped off the tip of her finger while filming an Emmerdale scene "years ago."

"This is something that happened on set years ago. During filming, I was making a bolognese, as you do, with a very blunt knife, and I'm chopping and on the take, I chop the top of my finger off," the actress, who stars as Laurel Thomas on the ITV soap, recall.

(Photo: attends the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 13, 2018 in London, England. - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

At the time of the incident, Bellamy's onscreen counterpart was pregnant, and she was rushed into A&E with the prop man and with my pretend [baby] bump." Bellamy hilariously recalled how medical staff at the hospital "were so confused, and they were more worried about my baby, but obviously, my baby wasn't real, and nor was my husband."

Laughing at the fiasco, host Lorraine Kelly joked, "And then you have to go, that's not my husband and the baby isn't real but I have actually chopped the top of my finger off with a knife while making Bolognese for a show... and they go 'ahh ok', it's bonkers, isn't it?"

Bellamy has been starring on Emmerdale since 2002. The popular ITV soap focuses on four families – the Tate, Sugden, Dingle and King families – in the Yorkshire Dales as they rely on the farm and its nearby village for their livelihoods, all while the cale also provides plenty of danger and drama as well.

During her Wednesday Lorraine appearance, Bellamy chatted about the most recent scenario her onscreen counterpart has found herself entangled in: Laurel recently split from her husband, Jai Sharma, after discovering his crimes and learning of his torture and extradition of Amit. Bellamy told Kelly that while Laurel has "been pretty stoic about" everything, "she's had enough.. She collapses at the end of this episode due to the stress"

Outside of Emmerdale, Bellamy is known for her appearances on The Broker's Man, A Touch of Frost, and EastEnders. Her other credits include The Bill, Causality, Wing and a Prayer, Dream Street, and Before Dawn, among several others, according to her IMDb profile.