Zack and Tori Roloff Share Sweet New Intimate Family Photos

TLC reality stars, Zack and Tori Roloff took to social media this week to share some heartwarming images of their baby boy, Jackson.

The first time you hold your baby… nothing like it in the world. Can't wait to share Baby Jacksons birth story with you all tonight on @tlc ! I can't believe he's already almost two months old! 😩💙👶🏻 #zandtpartyofthree

The last few months have been busy for the Little People, Big World stars who welcomed Jackson this past May. But the first-time parents have come a long way since he entered the world, while also sharing what it was like for Tori to hold Jackson for the first time.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap ofthe 26-year-old mom and her husband, Zach in the delivery room, Tori captions the tender moment with the hashtag, “Z and T Party of Three.”

“The first time you hold your baby… nothing like it in the world,” she writes. “I can’t believe he’s already almost two months old!”

The doting mom also shared an image of Jackson wearing a comfortable and warm gray hoodie, writing the adorable snap as “We’re in trouble,” with the hashtag, “ladies man.”

We're in trouble… #ladiesman 💙👶🏻

This past May, the couple opened up to PEOPLE, revealing they are officially on “Jackson time,” which means that Tori nurses around 11 times a day and the new parents are managing their days on very few hours of sleep.

“We knew we were leaving our previous life behind, but we were okay with that,” Zach, 27. “We’re not doing things on our schedule anymore. We’re on Jackson time!“