Zach Roloff’s New Photo of Jackson Worries ‘Little People, Big World’ Fans

Zach Roloff is at it again. The Little People, Big World star posted an adorable photo of his son Jackson, which promptly got a handful of fans wondering how a parent could take their baby to the beach.

Last Sunday, Roloff posted a picture of Jackson sitting on a beach at the edge of the water.

“The UP Michigan,” Roloff wrote in the caption, referring to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where the photo was taken. Roloff’s wife Tori also shared photos from the trip, including an adorable photo of Jackson with a colonial soldier at Fort Holmes.

“Exploring Mackinac city today! Zach has talked about this place since the first day I met him. So thankful to finally get to see it and show our baby j! Plus this colonial soldier was a plus,” Tori wrote.

After Roloff posted his photo, a few fans posted comments critical of their parenting, specifically where Jackson was sitting on the beach.

“Kind of too close to the water for that baby by himself,” one person wrote.

“I hope someone was closer by,” added another.

Since the post was first shared, the comments have somewhat turned defensive, with many fans defending the Roloffs’ decisions instead of critiquing them.

“Beautiful pic. Only a–holes would worry. These parents are on the case. Stop finding things to b– about,” one person wrote.

“OMG the baby is 2 feet away from his parents OH NO! PANIC!!! [Shake my head] Stop the lame comments. This kid is fine,” added another.

“People need to understand Zach and Tori are not going to set there and let something happen to there baby. Fans need to quit making things seem worse than what it is that’s how crap gets started so fan’s please keep your opinion too to your self please don’t,” another wrote.

Zach and Tori Roloff are more than used to fans criticizing their parenting, but usually the critics come out when they share photos of Jackson with farming equipment. In April, she shared a photo of Roloff posing on a lawnmower with Jackson, and had to amend the caption to add “GUYS. THE MOWER WASN’T ON.”

In July, Tori shared a photo of Jackson sitting on a tractor and she was prepared for trolls. “Before I get ripped apart in the comments please take into consideration my husband and I would never put baby j in harms way. Kthanksenjoy,” she wrote.

This even continued over on Jackson’s grandmother Amy Roloff’s Instagram page. There, Amy shared a selfie from inside a tractor with Jackson. Some fans criticized her for being “careless,” while others defended Amy for sharing another cute moment with her grandson.

On July 29, Tori opened up about her latest learning experiences as a first-time parent, telling fellow mothers out there it is never a good idea to let your baby sleep in only a diaper. Her horrible day started off with Roloff complaining about a headache. So, she tried to get him moving, but that was a bad idea. He later threw up on the porch. Then, she went back into Jackson’s room, because she heard a noise.

“First time parents: never. Ever. Under any circumstances. Put your child to bed in just a diaper. Just don’t do it,” Tori wrote. “We all have those days. Today involved both vomit and poop. I mean can tomorrow get any worse? Don’t answer that.”

