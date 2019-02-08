Zac Efron Undergoes Surgery After Skiing Accident

Zac Efron suffered an extremely wicked, shockingly painful and vile skiing accident that required surgery this week.

The actor shared a photo of himself outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in a wheelchair with a brace around his left leg. Efron tried to put a smile on the situation, with his tongue sticking out and his hand flashing the “hang loose” sign.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar [skiing emoji] [confused face emoticon] but all is good,” Efron, 31, tweeted Friday. “I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!”

Efron shared the same caption on Instagram, but included a photo from his hospital bed, giving a thumbs up while squinting in pain.

The former High School Musical star has been through plenty of injuries in the past. In November 2013, he broke his jaw at home and doctors had to wire his mouth shut. Efron described that injury as “pretty gnarly.”

“I was running through my house and I slipped and fell on my face,” he told Jimmy Kimmel Live two months after the accident. “Let me start over because the story starts kind of cool. I have a fountain in my house. That’s kind of dope, right? So I was running through and slipped on water and hit my chin on the fountain in my house.”

In March 2014, Efron was allegedly punched in the mouth by a homeless person in downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time. The person was reportedly angry at Efron for throwing bottles out a car window while waiting for a tow truck.

“It was the hardest I’ve ever been hit in my life,” Efron told TMZ of the incident.

Efron’s latest film is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, in which he plays the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last month and was acquired by Netflix for a reported $9 million.

The film was written by Michael Werwie and directed by documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, the director behind Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. Lily Collins, Hailey Koel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons also star.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile earned a mixed response from critics, some of whom accused the film of glorifying a serial killer. Belva Kent, whose daughter Debra Jean Kent was murdered by Bundy, spoke out against it.

“Why keep rubbing our face in it all the time? It’s very hard to deal with and when they keep bringing it up and putting it up,” Kent told PEOPLE. “It’s very disgusting to me…It’s kind of aggravating to me, but I just try to ignore it and move on.”

Kent continued, “[It] can happen to anybody. You just never know when you can be in that position. You just want to let people know that it’s out there…No one’s immune.”

Netflix has not set a release date for the film yet.

Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb