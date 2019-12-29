Zac Efron Spotted for First Time After Reported Hospitalization for ‘Life-Or-Death Medical Emergency’

Zac Efron fans were hit with a shock on Saturday after word spread that the Baywatch actor was rushed to the hospital in Papua New Guinea right before Christmas. The High School Musical star was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia due to a “life-or-death” medical emergency involving a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.”

While it seems the star is doing well now, the news surprised fans who went on to scour for details on the illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Efron has since flown back to the United States from Australia and was photographed attending a Vejo shop opening in Los Angeles Saturday, shortly after the initial news broke that he was hospitalized according to The Daily Mail.

See the photos of Zac Efron as The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the star was given clearance to fly home on Christmas Eve and seems to be in far better shape in the photos, keeping a low-profile in a knit cap, sunglasses and Adidas tracksuit. He also was still sporting a large beard as he was joined by Olympic swimmer Chris Dwyer at the opening.

Efron was in Papua New Guinea filming for his Quibi reality series Killing Zac Efron. The series follows the star as he goes diving in the jungle of a remote island across three weeks with only the bare essentials for survival. It has similarities to Man vs. Wild, though it seems the show’s title took on a very real shape when Efron was rushed to the hospital.

The show reportedly started production earlier in December, with Efron arriving in Papua New Guinea at the time. According to The Daily Mail, Medical Rescue Director Dr. Glenn McKay said that while he can’t reveal specific patient information, he and his crew were tasked with retrieving “a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.”

Zac Efron is seen for the first time since being rushed to hospital after contracting a DEADLY infection in Papua New Guinea https://t.co/1KFwoR67RT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 29, 2019

Despite the setback and medical emergency, Efron seemed excited to kick off the series and face the challenging experience.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said in a press release when the series was announced. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”