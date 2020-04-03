YouTube Star Jeffree Star Feuding With Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-Year-Old Son Mason

YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself in an unlikely feud with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old son, Mason Disick, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid called the makeup mogul “spoiled AF” during a recent live stream with TikTok star Addison Rae.

The 34-year-old quickly fired back with a tweet directed at Mason, writing, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago … Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon!” Star may have quickly deleted the tweet, but screenshots were quickly circulating around the internet as people marveled at the unexpected feud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mason All Shade Disick HAHAH WHY HE STEP ON JEFFREE NECK LIKE THAT? pic.twitter.com/8xl4RmVHN6 — Kimberly (@TheKimbino) April 2, 2020

Not jeffree star beefing with 10 years old mason disick LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZdzLQL7aj5 — aya (@artemisrt) April 2, 2020

jeffree star vs mason disick pic.twitter.com/MaZLARSpE9 — ethan (@ethanshumjr) April 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time Mason’s social media usage has started drama. The 10-year-old got in trouble with his family last month after he revealed that Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott were not back together during an Instagram Live session. As a result, Kardashian stepped in and deleted his account, she revealed in an Instagram Live session of her own on March 25.

“He started an Instagram, like, yesterday and didn’t ask us,” she said. “He has an iPad and a computer for his school. … Scott and I just felt like, he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s 13. … I think with Instagram the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean.”

Star is also no stranger to shading the Kardashian-Jenner family, most recently calling out Jenner for her Kylie Skin line in June.

“I’m a little nervous, because when it comes to reviewing anything Kylie, people think there’s past tea – which there is – but like, we don’t care about each other, there’s no like animosity. I just don’t really review her stuff anymore,” Star said at the time, going on to say he wouldn’t use her cleanser to clean up “dog s—.”

Photo credit: Jason Koerner / Contributor