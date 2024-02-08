Actor Dies After Arriving at Movie Premiere: Ahmed Rubel Was 55

The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, after he reportedly 'fell unconscious' at the 'Peyarar Subash' movie premiere.

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Ahmed Rubel has died after "falling ill" shortly after arriving to the premiere of his latest movie, Peyarar Subash. The veteran actor, known for a decades-long career that spanned theatre, film and TV, arrived at Star Cineplex in Dhaka's Bashundhara City shopping complex Wednesday evening alongside the movie's director, Nurul Alam Atique, reportedly collapsing just after arriving. He was 55. A cause of death was not disclosed.

At this time, details of Rubel's passing are unclear. Bdnews24.com reports that Shamol Shishir, chief assistant director, said that just after Rubel and Atique arrived at the venue for the special screening, Atique called him from the basement of Bashundhara City saying Rubel had fallen to the floor after getting out of the vehicle. Shishir said he "sent two men who took him to Square Hospital. But the doctor declared him dead." Director Giasuddin Selim told the Dhaka Tribune that Rubel passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, the outlet reporting that Rubel was pronounced dead at the hospital after he "fell unconscious in the shopping mall's parking lot." Pothom Alo English noted that an official cause of death will not be confirmed until an official death report is filed.

Rest in Peace Bangladeshi most talented and creative actor Ahmed Rubel.



Ahmed Reza Rubel (3 May 1968 – 7 February 2024)#RIP #Bangladesh #CreativeActor #Died pic.twitter.com/ziLIMGyATw — Ajmain Fayek (@FayekExperience) February 7, 2024

Born at Rajarampur in Chapainawabganj in May 1968, Rubel started his acting career with renowned playwright Selim Al Deen's Dhaka Theatre, debuting through the group's Haathodai. He soon went on to transition to commercial Bengali movies, beginning with the Aakhri Hamla movie. Although he later returned to theatre, working in the theatrical drama Bonopangshu, Rubel would go on to make the move to TV, making his TV debut through Gias Uddin Selim's Swapnajatra, which was aired by Ekushey TV. He shot to stardom with his work in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama Poka.

Throughout his career, Rubel added a number of credits to his name. He was widely praised for his work in Humayun's Atithi, Nil Toyale, Bishesh Ghoshona, Sobai Gechhe Bone, Brikkho Manob, and Jamunar Jol Dekhte Kalo, as well as Pret. Based on Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's novel of the same name, the Ekushey Television serial was directed by Aahir Alam. His other credits include Barota Bajar Aage, Protidan, Nobab Gunda, Ekannoborti, Pathhor, Atal, Peyarar Subas, Candrakatha, and Shyamalchhaya, among many others.