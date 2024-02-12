Olympian Dead at 29: 'Medical Complications' Lead to Death of Shawn Barber

Shawn Barber, a Canadian track and field athlete who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics, died on Jan. 17. He was 29 years old. According to the Associated Press, Barber died due to "medical complications." Paul Doyle, Barber's agent, said that he was experiencing health issues before his death.

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said Thursday. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Barber specialized in the pole vault and had a lot of success in his career. He won back-to-back NCAA Indoor Championships at the University of Akron in 2014 and 2015. He also won the outdoor title in 2015 and claimed the gold medal at the Pan-Am Games later that summer.

In 2016, Barber competed in the Summer Olympics in a pole vault event won by Tiago Braz of Brazil. Earlier in the year, Barber recorded his best pole vault, which was six meters, and it remains a Canadian Record.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Shawn Barber, Canadian Pole Vaulter – 2015 World Champion, Rio 2016 Olympian and Canadian Record Holder," Athletics Canada said in a statement.

Barber was born in New Mexico and held Canadian-American citizenship, per PEOPLE. His father, George, was born in Ontario and competed as a pole vaulter in the 1983 World Championships. Barber is survived by his father, mother Ann, and brother David.