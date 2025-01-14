‘Young and the Restless’ Legend Eric Braeden ‘Devastated’ After Losing Home to LA Fires

The Young and the Restless staple Eric Braeden is one of the thousands who have lost homes to the ongoing wildfires spread throughout Southern California. His beloved Pacific Palisades home of 45 years is gone. He spoke with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier as he visited the ravaged neighborhood of ashes.

“Forty-five years, man,” he told Frazier as he saw the destruction. “I didn’t think it would hit me this much, man. … I’m devastated, man. I’m devastated. All the memories. I don’t want my family to see this. … Boy, obviously you’ve seen a lot of coverage on television over the last few days, and I never imagined this. I really didn’t ever imagine this. … It’s such a feeling of loss, man. It’s indescribable. It leaves you totally disoriented,” the 83-year-old said.

Braeden compared the damage to that of World War II, something he witnessed as a child. He also shared images of the destruction to his social media in an Instagram reel on Wednesday, January 8. “Well, we’re going to have to evacuate the house,” he said in the clip. “OK, everyone, you see this beautiful area go up in flames. Unbelievable. All right, God bless you all, be cool, bye.”

Now labeled as the worst fire in L.A. history, the Palisades Fire had spread over more than 21,000 acres, damaging thousands of structures, and was most recently at just 11 percent containment. The Eaton Fire had spread over 14,000 acres and was 15 percent containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. 24 deaths were confirmed, and rising, and more than 100,000 residents were under evacuation orders, per CNN.

Other celebrities have spoken out about their homes being damaged or fully destroyed. Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, Jhené Aiko, Mandy Moore, Melissa Rivers, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Tina Knowles, and Cary Elwes are some who’ve revealed the damage.