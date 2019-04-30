Shemar Moore Posts New Kristoff St. John Tribute, Encourages Fans to ‘Swipe’ for Stories

Shemar Moore is continuing to mourn the loss of his former The Young and the Restless co-star Kristoff St. John.

After appearing in a four-episode story arc to pay tribute to the late actor and his character Neil Winters, Moore, who portrayed St. John’s on-screen brother Malcolm Winters, took to Instagram on Monday, April 29, to once again pay his respects.

“Kristoff St. John will be REMEMBERED and LIVES on FOREVER in ALL of our hearts,” he captioned a series of photos and videos from St. John’s time on the series as well as clips of himself speaking of the late actor’s impact.

Along with returning to the long-running CBS soap opera, on which St. John had starred for 27 years, the Criminal Minds alum also joined his former cast members for a special tribute episode that aired on Monday, brief clips of which he shared in his Instagram post.

“I say Neil Winters, Kristoff St. John, always said ‘step up up and do the work,’” he recalled. “That boy was bad in a good way. He took the work so seriously. So seriously.”

“I have this picture,” he continued, holding up an image of himself and the late actor. “He carried me. He embraced me. He was never jealous of me. He was always my mentor, and the strong I got, the prouder he got. He always gave me confidence…He carried me…Now he’s gone, but I’m gonna keep on carrying him.”

Moore, who has continued to post tributes to St. John on social media, opened up about his time with the late actor on The Young and the Restless in a recent interview with TV Insider.

“On April 6, 1994 at my [screentest], myself and five other guys did two scenes with Kristoff. I found out [very soon after] that I got the job,” he recalled. “What I didn’t know till a week or two later was that [Y&R creator] Bill Bell had turned to Kristoff sand said, ‘Who do you like?’ He said, ‘I want the scared kid in the baseball cap to play my younger brother.’ If he hadn’t picked me that day, I’d have a life but not this life. Once I got there, he embraced me and he became my mentor, acting teacher, a therapist, a calmer. He showed me the ropes and the way.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.