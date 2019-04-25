‘Young and Restless’ Fans Mourn Death of Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless fans are in mourning today, after it was reported series actor Kristoff St. John was found dead.

Paramedics were called to St. John’s Los Angeles, California home on Sunday, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the announcement of his passing, many fans of the star have taken to social media to lament the tragic loss.

“RIP Kristoff St. John,” one fan tweeted. “You will be missed. Prayers to Kristoff’s family and friends. May God wrap his arms around and comfort them in this difficult time, and may God grant them peace in as time passes.”

Kristoff, you were a pioneer for african-americans in daytime soaps. You’ll be remembered for the great work you’ve done on #YR. To the St John family, my condolences to you.#RIPKristoff #YR — Politically homeless (@BackstreetLamb) February 4, 2019

“He was still really grieving over the suicide of his son while under the care of a rehabilitation facility. We need to make sure that our love ones are mentally well as well as physically well. RIP Kristoff,” another fan commented.

If you grew up watching Young and the Restless, you know the Winters family and what they brought to the show. I’m in shock to hear of Kristoff St. John’s passing. Praying for his family and the YR family who lost a friend and colleague 😢 #YoungandtheRestless #kristoffstjohn //t.co/IQbnFusAwJ — Neil Winters 😢👼🏾 (@BlackGenius91) February 4, 2019

“I was not ready for this news about Kristoff St. John. I am truly heart broken right now, this man was my TV Dad for over 25 years,” someone else wrote. “He was clearly still hurting from the lose of his son. Sometimes the pain is too much to bare. I will miss this man soo much!”

“Kristoff St John was much more than just the Denzel of daytime, he was part of the first truly front-burner African American family on a long running soap. Remember them this way,” another Twitter user wrote.

Kristoff St. John’s last tweet on Jan 21 said, “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.” #RestInPeace — feeling sad — TiffanyJ (@IamTiffanyJ) February 4, 2019

St. John’s cause of death has not been revealed at this time, but a TMZ source told the outlet that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The iconic soap star is survived by two daughters and his girlfriend Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva.

