'You' Star Chris D'Elia Accused of Exposing Himself in New Report

Three women have alleged that comedian Chris D'Elia exposed himself to them on separate occasions without their consent, as CNN reported on Wednesday. Actor Megan Drust alleged that D'Elia exposed himself to her after he asked her for a ride home in 2011. These allegations come a couple of months after several individuals accused D'Elia of sexual misconduct, with the comedian denying any wrongdoing.

Drust said that the alleged incident occurred in 2011 after D'Elia asked her for a ride home from a Los Angeles restaurant where she had stopped to meet the You actor and a friend. Drust, who was 26 at the time, noted that she had met D'Elia a handful of times before and considered him to be an "acquaintance." She said that when she was getting ready to leave the restaurant that D'Elia asked her for a ride home. "I said, 'Sure.' This was really before everyone was taking Ubers and I had marked him as safe, which equals a non-threatening male," Drust told CNN. "He was friends with some of my friends, I had met him before. That's what you do, at least that's what I did, you mark certain people as safe."

Drust went on to allege that when they did make their way to the car, that D'Elia then exposed himself to her. "We are both sitting there and I'm like, 'Where are we going?' And Chris is leaning up against the door of the passenger side and looking at me in this really weird way and then he started to try to make flirty small talk," Drust claimed to CNN. "I was very confused because it just didn't fit the moment. Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, 'What are you doing? No.' And because I wouldn't touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn't believe it." Drust said that she then got out of the vehicle, she recalled that she told D'Elia, "You're defiling my car." She continued, "He climaxed in his pants and then he zipped everything up and I said, 'What's wrong with you?'" Drust said that D'Elia continued to make her feel uneasy after he got out of the car. Drust told the publication that she cried on the way home. She later told two friends about the alleged incident, and both of them confirmed the account to CNN.

Two other women, Laura Vitarelli and an anonymous individual, also alleged to CNN that D'Elia exposed himself to them on separate occasions. In response to those allegations, Andrew Brettler, D'Elia's attorney, released a statement in which the comedian denied any wrongdoing. The statement expressed that D'Elia denies these claims and "emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent." As previously stated, these new allegations come a few months after numerous individuals alleged that D'Elia engaged in sexual misconduct by having inappropriate conversations online, with some of those individuals saying that they were underage at the time of the alleged incidents.

D'Elia also denied any wrongdoing in that case, issuing a statement that read, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. [...] All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me." While he did deny any wrongdoing, he did continue to relate that he will do "better" in the future. He continued, "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."