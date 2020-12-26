'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Epic 2020 Photos in Character as Rip Wheeler

The third season of Yellowstone came to an end in August, leaving fans of the Kevin Costner-led series stunned and waiting for more episodes. There are several questions left unanswered after the explosive season finale, and fans will have to wait until likely June for the answers. Fortunately, they can pass the time by revisiting some of the show's biggest moments through Cole Hauser's Instagram profile.

The man who portrays the gruff Rip Wheeler is very popular on social media. Hauser does not post as frequently as other actors, but he provides entertainment when he does. He shows off the Montana landscape, his time away from the set and his opportunities to enjoy the College Football Playoffs National Championship in person. Hauser also frequently posts photos that show him in character as the fan-favorite Rip. Here are some of his best moments from 2020.