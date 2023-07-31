'Yellowstone' Actor Gets Cops Called on Him for Being Suspicious

Yellowstone actor Neal McDonough recently had cops called on him for being suspicious. TMZ reports that McDonough was seen walking around and knocking on doors in a Westlake Village neighborhood in L.A. County. This prompted a concerned citizen to contact authorities and report what they witness.

After receiving the call, police showed up and began questioning McDonough, eventually realizing who he is. Sources claim that the actor was very cooperative and polite with officers. He explained that he was simply in the market for a new home, so he was checking out the area and looking into whether or not some residents were in the market to sell. After chatting with McDonough for a bit, officers determined there was no foul play afoot, and they bid him a good day.

McDonough is a longtime character actor who has appeared in a number of films and TV shows. Yellowstone fans will recognize him best as Malcolm Beck, a rival businessman and nemesis to John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Malcolm was one of the main protagonists in Yellowstone Season 2 and was seemingly killed after a shootout with John and his men.

However, in a 2022 interview with Fox News, McDonough said that "Malcolm Beck is certainly not dead." He continued, "There have been lots of discussions about how you could ever bring Malcolm back if we did. And you know... I don't really watch any of the stuff that I do because it's always just kind of strange for me."

McDonough went on to add, "The reason I don't want to watch Malcolm Beck is that I think he would just scare the heck out of me if I watched him on screen. I can't imagine what Malcolm Beck would be like after he comes back... and [gets] revenge against the whole Dutton family. I just think it would be fantastic television, but we'll see."

The actor explained that if Malcolm were to come back, it would have to be with the blessing of taylor Sheridan the show's creator, who is "a mighty busy guy right now." He added, "And you know, [my wife] and I are so busy doing our films that I'm not sure we'll ever have the time to... get it done." McDonough then finally said, "But I certainly would love to do that for sure – get back in the saddle one more time against Kevin." As fans know, the current season of Yellowstone will be its last, so there is no telling if McDonough will get his return.