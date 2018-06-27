XXXTentacion Murder Investigators Release Photo of New Person of Interest

Police have released the identity of a man they are calling a “person of interest” in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot last week in southern Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office is looking for Robert Allen, 22, whom they said could be seen in the surveillance video from Ripa Motorsports, where XXXTentacion was gunned down.

“The person detectives are interested in talking to is 22-year-old Robert Allen,” Broward Sheriff’s Office wrote via its Facebook page. “They want to find out what he knows about the murder.”

Deputies didn’t say exactly how they believe Allen, whom they distributed photos of, is tied to the murder, although they had previously issued two more arrest warrants after arresting and charging Dedrick D.Williams with first-degree murder last week.

According to Williams’ arrest warrant, police believe he was behind the wheel of the SUV that blocked XXXTentacion, whose given name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, from leaving the parking lot in his BMW. After reportedly blocking the vehicle, two more men who were inside the SUV robbed the rapper at gunpoint. Warrants for their arrests have been issued but police did not identify them. It’s unclear if Allen is one of those suspects.

Police also said they have recovered the SUV that was used to block in XXXTentacion, which they say is a 2017 Dodge Journey. In the statement released Wednesday, they offered a $3,000 reward for any credible tips that lead to an arrest.

The case has expanded beyond just the scope of the Broward County Sheriff’s office, with the U.S. Marshals also getting involved to help nab Williams.

In the photos police released of Allen, one appears to be a still from surveillance footage while another looks to be a mugshot.

The announcement comes the same day as XXXTentacion’s public funeral, which his family announced Sunday would be held at the BB&T Center, the 20,000-seat arena that serves as home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers. The service will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

XXXTentacion’s family asked that fans do not bring their cellphones into the arena.

“No cellular device or cameras will be allowed,” the flyer reads. “Please leave them at home or in your vehicle. Any person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned around at gate or escorted out and will not be allowed back on the premises.”

“This is a final farewell, not an event,” the family said in the announcement.