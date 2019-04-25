WWE Superstar John Cena Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend, and Nikki Bella Fans Are Chiming In

John Cena was spotted planting a kiss on rumored new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh on Wednesday as he dropped her off at the airport, with TMZ reporting that Shariatzadeh was catching a flight from San Diego, California to her home in Canada.

The two were photographed unloading Shariatzadeh’s bags from the trunk of a car before they shared a kiss and a hug.

The photo sees Cena in a black t-shirt and Shariatzadeh wearing a beige crop top, black pants and black sweatshirt.

Cena and Shariatzadeh were first seen together out in Canada last month when they were photographed holding hands. The duo was also recently spotted on a date at Tower23 Hotel’s restaurant in San Diego E! News reports.

Fans of Cena’s ex Nikki Bella used the photo to share their thoughts on Cena’s new relationship.

“She has an Amy Winehouse look to her!” one tweeted while another simply wrote, “Bella.” Another person summed up their feelings with a GIF of the Total Bellas star.

Bella previously discussed how she would feel when she saw Cena with someone else during a recent episode of Total Bellas.

“No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me,” she said.

“I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me,” Bella added. “I need it. I need to start living as if I don’t care who’s watching me and afraid to hurt their feelings. I just want to move forward.”

She further opened up about Cena’s new relationship in a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” Bella said. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

The 35-year-old added that she was aware that Cena was seeing other people.

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” she said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

While she is happy for her ex, she did have a warning for Shariatzadeh.

“Let me tell you, she breaks his heart? Wow,” Bella said. “I will rack attack her in a heartbeat.”

