‘Workaholics’ Star Blake Anderson And Wife Racheal Finley Split After 5 Years Of Marriage

Just a few months after his hit TV show ended, it seems Blake Anderson and his wife Racheal Finley are ending their marriage as well.

It was announced that Finley filed paperwork in Los Angeles late last month to make their split legally official.

Sources close to the situation say that Anderson and Finley have actually been separated for six months and have now decided to divorce.

Anderson is an actor/comedian whose wildly popular Comedy Central TV show Workaholics ran for seven seasons and just had its series finale in March of this year.

Finley is a designer responsible for the popular clothing lines Hot Lava and Teenage.

The couple has a 3-year-old daughter named Mars. A source said they are doing their best to be civilized and co-parent effectively and consistently.

Blake got his comedy start in the Groundlings comedy troupe in L.A. before partnering with Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Kyle Newacheck to create Mail Order Comedy.

That, of course, led them to catch the eye of Comedy Central execs who picked up Workaholics from them.

Before that, Anderson worked on the FOX show Traffic Light, as well as had cameos on HBO’s Entourage, FOX’s House, and NBC’s Community.

In 2009 he had a bit-part in National Lampoon’s The Legend Of Awesomest Maximus.

Even though Workaholics is done, the three best friends are not finished working together.

They recently announced that they’ll be dropping a Netflix original movie next year titled Game Over, Man!

Little is known about the project at this time, but Anderson and the other Workaholics guys wrote the film, and it is being produced by Seth Rogen.

