NBA Player's Wife Files for Divorce After 5 Years of Marriage

An NBA player's wife is filing for divorce. According to Page Six, Samantha Serpe, the wife of Kent Bazemore, has requested to end her five-year marriage to the former Los Angeles Lakers player in January, claiming that it was "irretrievably broken" with "no chance of reconciliation." According to court documents, Serpe listed the date of the separation as Nov. 23, 2022. Serpe and Bazemore share two children — Jett, 4 and Nixon, 2.

Serpe asked for joint legal custody of the two children with Bazemore but asked for primary physical custody as well. Page Six also said Bazemore requested the court to decide who gets primary custody of the children. Before the estranged couple got married in 2017, Bazemore signed a prenuptial agreement that they both want the court to uphold.

Ex-NBA player Kent Bazemore’s wife files for divorce after 5 years of marriage https://t.co/sjOiSO2oN3 pic.twitter.com/zd19SZsoLM — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2023

Bazemore last played in the NBA in 2022 as a member of the Lakers. He began his NBA career in 2012 when he signed with the Golden State Warriors as an undrafted free agent. Bazemore spent a season and a half with the Warriors before he was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 19, 2014. Following the 2013-14-season, Bazemore signed a contract with the Atlanta Hawks and spent five seasons with the team. His best season was 2015-16 when he averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 75 games with a career-high 68 starts.

On June 24, 2019, Bazemore was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers and played for the team until Jan. 20, 2020, when he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. On Dec. 1, 2020, Bazemore signed a one-year contract with the Warriors and played in 67 games.

While speaking with TMZ last year, Bazemore said more people need to respect LeBron James. "Dude was third in the league in scoring? I mean what else do you want him to do?" Bazemore said, per Silver Screen and Roll. "He put his body through a lot this year to be there for us... The dude has done a lot, man, I mean he's chasing Kareem. He's done a lot for the game. He's given a platform to a lot of people. He's changing the world. So I mean, for him it's bigger than hoop. For us it's bigger than hoop. We aren't just basketball players at the end of the day. So we get up, we work hard, we try to do the best we can, and that's all we can do."