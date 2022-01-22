Paul Rodriguez Tearfully Remembers Fellow Comedian and Co-Star Louie Anderson After His Death at 68

Comedian Louie Anderson passed away Friday after complications from cancer, leaving fans and friends mourning on the heels of Bob Saget’s death. Much like the Full House dad, Anderson was known for his bright personality and kindness within the comedy community. This was echoed by comedian, friend and former co-star Paul Rodriguez in a chat with Entertainment Tonight after the news broke.

Rodriguez and Anderson appeared together in the film Quicksilver alongside Kevin Bacon, but had a connection through the comedy world of the 80s and 90s. While Anderson’s death has been attributed to cancer, his health was always a question over the years due to his weight. As ET notes, Rodriguez said Anderson was aware but also had it as a part of his act.

“He used to laugh it off and joke about it. He said that his cholesterol was higher than the economy and inflation,” Rodriguez tells the outlet. “He would make jokes and I would tell him, ‘You know, Louie, take care of yourself,’ and you know, I think he knew there was a problem, but his size was so much a part of his persona, his character, you know…And of course, ultimately, he became a household name and he will be so sorely missed. 2022 has been so cruel to comedy and I am just at a loss for words, really.”

For Rodriguez, Anderson leaves behind a legacy that found a way to touch live for decades, and in different venues. Kids of the ’90s remember Life With Louie on Fox Kids, while others may remember him as host of Family Feud before Steve Harvey would enter to make it his own. Others likely caught him in Coming to America and its sequel, and more modern fans enjoyed his award-winning turn on Baskets.

“You could have your grandma and your kids and all ages would laugh because he would talk about mundane things that all of us could relate to,” he notes. “He didn’t have such a happy family background and I don’t know if you know that, but those of us who did talked about it. But he made the best of it, you know, he was able to take all of the pain and suffering that he went through and and make the rest of us laugh. It was very admirable,” Rodriguez tells ET. “[He} always had a a smile and a handshake and he would sincerely wish you the best. And when he got his part in Baskets, I remember calling and congratulating him. He was terrific in it and it seemed like his career was on the up.”

Anderson was hospitalized earlier in the week due to treatment for blood cancer. It was only the latest health battle for Anderson, and ultimately the one that would take his life on Friday. But Rodriguez knows he’s left a hole in the comedy scene, but one filled with great memeories. “He wasn’t able to do the nightly thing. I just know that he had a wonderful career and he will certainly be missed, from his cartoons to the game shows, all that he had done. He left a great body of work.”