Woody Harrelson Involved in Physical Altercation in DC Over Photos of ‘Venom’ Star With Daughter

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson was Involved In a physical altercation In Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at the Watergate Hotel. A DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that a man was taking photos of Harrelson and one of his daughters, and after Harrelson approached him and asked that he delete the pictures, the man got physical.

According to reports, the man was intoxicated and Harrelson allegedly told the police that the man attacked him “in an attempt to grab his neck” while on the hotel’s rooftop. A witness corroborated Harrelson’s account. Harrelson apparently punched the man in “apparent self-defense,” and the man was questioned by the cops In his hotel room after the Incident. “No arrest has been made at this time,” a police spokesperson informed ET. “This case remains under active investigation.” According to NBC Washington, charges are pending and the man’s name will be made public following his charging.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harrelson shares three daughters — Makani, 15, Zoe, 25, and Deni, 28 — with his wife, Laura Louie, but at this point, it’s unclear which daughter was with him at the time of the scuffle. Harrelson admitted in a 2018 Interview with InStyle that the hardest part of his job as an actor is being away from his kids for long periods of time.

“I have a few regrets, but my primary one is that I feel like I’m away from home too much and not getting enough time with the kids,” Harrelson admitted. “We used to homeschool the first two, which I guess is another way of saying that we didn’t worry about their education [laughs]. I always feel like they learn more by just hanging with me and going places. But no, they eventually wanted to go to school, and that really put a big wedge between our, you know, hang time.” Harrelson and Louie have been married since 2008 and call Maui home. Harrelson is currently in Washington, D.C., filming the upcoming HBO miniseries about the Watergate scandal, The White House Plumbers.