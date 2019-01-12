Tom Hardy Welcomes Second Child With Wife Charlotte Riley

Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world, a son named Forrest.

Hardy and Riley already share one child born in October of 2015. The couple is pretty private with their personal lives, but The Daily Mail is reporting that Riley gave birth to a new son sometime this week. Sources close to the couple said that the baby boy was named Forrest after Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Riley, 37, is reportedly the one who pushed for the unique name, as a die-hard fan of Hanks and Forrest Gump in particular. She and Hardy, 41, have been together for nearly a decade now after meeting on the set of Wuthering Heights in 2009.

“The couple are over the moon with the new addition to the family,” an insider said. “Friends are already saying that the baby boy looks exactly like Tom.”

The baby was reportedly born in London, as Hardy and Riley set up in a new home in the South Western part of the city. They reportedly welcomed Forrest into the world in the midst of a “festive period,” and have been “lying low” in the time since. Other details are scarce, and Hardy and Riley tend to keep to themselves.

“They’ve been laying low over the festive period so they can get used to having a busier household and adjusting to the needs of a newborn,” a source explained. “They love the name Forrest as it’s earthy and strong. Tom has always found the movie Forrest Gump very inspiring and enjoyable and thinks it fits.”

The name of the couple’s elder child is not even widely known. Riley and Hardy married in 2014 after many years together. Riley then debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for Legend back in 2015. At the time, Hardy admitted that having a new baby on hand up-ended their already hectic lives as two successful performers.

Hardy began shooting Taboo just three weeks after his child was born, he explained to Esquire last year. During that time, he would wake up sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. with the “little one,” then try to get back to sleep before waking up for work at 4:30 a.m.

“If anyone else did that to you, you’d have them up at the Hague for war crimes,” he joked.

It can’t have been all bad, however, or Hardy would not be doing it again. The actor also has a 10-year-old son named Louis from his previous relationship with Rachael Speed.

Hardy may be enjoying some family time now, but he will be back in theaters sometime soon in Fonzo, a biopic exploring the later life of infamous gangster Al Capone. The movie is in post-production now, though no formal release date has been established yet.