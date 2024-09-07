Actor Danis Katranidis Dead at 75

The beloved actor out of Greece leaves behind a large body of work.

Beloved actor and director Danis Katranidis has died. He was 75. According to the Greek City Times, the stage actor's passing was announced by fellow actor Spyros Bibilas on social media. No cause of death had been released yet.

"In the midst of the change of the month our beloved multitalented colleague, friend, funny theater child, spiritual man who with his every move produced culture!" Bibilas wrote on social media (H/T CNN). "Our beloved Dani Katranidis this sad news shocks our entire artistic family... The gap is a big one."

From 1971 through 1978, Katranidis was an actor with the National Theater, making a mark in the '78-79 theater season with a performance of Cabaret. He also delivered memorable performances in Educating Rita and Crime on the Orient Express.

He was also a teacher at the Higher Drama School, lasmos, and with the Theater Workshop, "Vassilis Diamantopoulos." Away from the stage, he enjoyed sailing in his personal life and had taken victories in several competitions.

The actor has been married three times and had no children. His funeral was held on Sept. 5 at Zografou cemetery.