Woman Offset Allegedly Cheated With Apologizes to Cardi B in Midst of Split

Rapper Offset‘s alleged mistress is reportedly having hard feelings after Cardi B announced her split with her husband on Tuesday night in an Instagram video. Summer Bunni — who allegedly hooked up with Offset in June just before Cardi gave birth — spoke to TMZ on Wednesday and had some words for the “Bodak Yellow” singer.

“I have not messed with Offset since he had his baby. I didn’t know how serious his marriage was, you know…I feel ashamed.” Bunni said through tears. “To Cardi B and to her fans and to her family and to her situation: these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home or be a cause of someone just saying, like, ‘F— it,’ to get a divorce or anything like that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Bunni hasn’t spoke to Cardi directly since the breakup was announced on Instagram, she says she wants her to know she’s a “very genuine person” and didn’t mean to break up her family.

“No, I have not spoken to Cardi B but I would like her to know that I’m a very genuine person and I’m not here to break up her family, or mess up what she has going on with her husband and I’m very sorry that this has happened. I’m very sorry that I didn’t think about my worth as a young lady and I just hope that she can overcome this. I know that her and Offset actually do have love for each other; I can tell. So I just hope that, with this, she can just focus on her love for Offset,” Bunni continued.

In addition to speaking with TMZ, the Instagram star also posted a message to her followers on her social media account Wednesday.

“Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets. During the last 48 hours, I haven’t enjoyed the social media frenzy. Not only is it draining but humbling,” she wrote. “I will always be woman enough to admit when I’m wrong, and in this situation I was. Seeing another woman’s pain does not bring me joy, nor do I think it’s funny. I’ve always been for women supporting each other but in this situation not only myself bu others have failed.

“I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason. This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgement to everyone whom has questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y’all – Summer,” she continued.

Cardi, for her part, said the breakup was “nobody’s fault” and that she and Offset “grew out of love.” The two share daughter Kulture together.