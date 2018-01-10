Woman Humps Celine Dion on Stage in Las Vegas

Celine Dion had a surprise guest at her show in Las Vegas on Friday, when a fan stormed the stage and got just a little too up close and personal with the singer.

As the video shows, a drunk woman somehow got past the security staff at Dion’s show on Jan. 5. She rushed to the singer’s side, unabashedly dancing and grabbing the pop star. Security showed up to pull the woman, away, but Dion waved them off, indulging the odd moment.

The woman went in for a hug, which lasted for a long time and turned into a rather intimate embrace. She threw her leg up to envelop Dion, prompting a friend in the crowd to shout: “be a lady!”

Still, Dion humored the woman rather than letting security throw her out.

According to the video’s original poster on YouTube, the intoxicated woman rushed the stage to tell Dion that her son was very sick, and he’d just had a bone marrow transplant. She wanted to implore everyone in the crowd to donate bone marrow if they could. Dion comforted the woman in her trying time.

“You know what?” the singer said. “We’ve got babies that we love, and we’re going to fight for them.”

“And we’re wearing gold,” she added, “that’s a sign.”

Eventually, with a little help from the guards, Dion coaxed the woman offstage. Like the experience performer she is, she transitioned flawlessly back into her show.

“Thank you for your patience,” she said. “And now, are you ready to celebrate?”