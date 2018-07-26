Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly ‘Shattered’ by Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato’s Relapse

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama is reportedly “shattered” after the singer’s apparent overdose.

The singer’s celebrity friends are continuing to share messages of love and support for Lovato on social media, but Valderrama has remained silent. The duo dated for six years and called it quits in June 2016, but the two have remained close friends.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

“[Wilmer] was aware she was going through a bumpy patch because she was forthright with him when she relapsed,” the source added. “But he did not anticipate this.”

Another source told the outlet that the NCIS star is concerned about her health following the incident.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday before noon after she was found unconscious, and was reportedly revived with Narcan, a medication to counteract the effects of opioids.

The singer’s rep gave an update on her condition Tuesday evening.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement read.

Since then reports say Lovato’s family are already planning to send her to a treatment facility so she can start to recover.

Lovato first entered rehab at the age of 18, completing her impatient treatment for “emotional and physical issues” in January 2011. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but relapsed shortly after, seemingly addressing it in her latest song, “Sober,” which she released in June.

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” a source told the outlet. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”