Will Smith Resurfaces Overseas After Oscars Slap Fiasco

A Will Smith sighting this week has fans speculating about the actor's comeback plan on social media. Smith was spotted in Mumbai, India this weekend – literally two hemispheres away from the Oscars 2022 ceremony drama. According to a report by TMZ, the actor was not shy about meeting fans and posing for photos.

Smith arrived in India on a private jet on Saturday, and local paparazzi were reportedly waiting for him. However they were tipped off on his arrive, Smith greeted them warmly. He waved, smiled, spoke with some people and even posed for photos in a few cases. Smith was dressed comfortably for a long flight and he went straight to a hotel upon arrival. It's still not clear why he's in India – whether the trip is for business, pleasure or both – but he does have strong spiritual ties to the country.

Will Smith resurfaced after that slap, but far, far away from Hollywood. https://t.co/5eNq2pkUQk — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2022

Some fans are calling this Smith's first public appearance since the Oscars, which is debatable. Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the televised ceremony, but he was not removed from the venue afterwards. He accepted an award, made a prolonged speech and then went out to celebrate at late-night afterparties when the show was over.

Still, Smith has avoided the press in the U.S. and said little since that whole fiasco. He issued a public apology to Rock and to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, then resigned from the organization. He has now been suspended from all Academy events for 10 years, including future Oscars ceremonies.

Smith may be in India to reflect on the whole experience with the aid of his Hindu teachers. Smith performed the Hindu rite of Abhisheka of Lord Shiva at Haridwar, India in 2018, followed by an Aarti of the holy river Ganga. According to an interview with The Times of India, Smith has made other visits and spent time with the spiritual leader Sadhguru – even bringing his family along on these journeys.

Still, Smith is quiet about these experiences in the public eye and he does not identify as a religious person, he told Vulture in 2013. He grew up in a Baptist household and attended a Roman Catholic school and later church. He has generally only spoken about Christianity as it applies to his preparation for acting roles and its influence on his work.

Whatever Smith is up to in India, many fans are hoping he'll come home soon since his wife has kicked off a new season of her talk show Red Table Talk. Jada Pinkett Smith addressed "the slap" in the season premiere this week, but she teased more conversations to follow – presumably some with Smith.