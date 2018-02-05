See Will Smith Hilariously Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship

Will Smith proved his dedication to the Philadelphia Eagles with his show of support before and after the Super Bowl on Instagram.

The actor posted a hilarious montage of himself gearing up for the game on Sunday morning, filled with fast cuts and shots that must have been tricky to take on a cell phone. Apparently, there was no time for that after the Eagles’ big win. Smith posted another video of himself dancing in the mirror, flashing his team regalia as he danced to the theme song from Rocky.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

“Philly’s in the building!” Smith cried triumphantly, though the caption reads “PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!”

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, with a final score of 41 to 33. The game represented a massive victory for the Eagles, as the Patriots tend to dominate the league, especially with quarterback Tom Brady on the field.

Smith built his career on his roots in Philly. As a young man, he played a fictionalized version of himself on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, merging his persona as a street-wise slacker from Philadelphia with the uppercrust world of the wealthy in California. Many took this as a metaphor for Smith’s own trajectory into stardom.

Much like his character, Smith hasn’t forgotten where he came from. His enthusiasm for the Eagles culminated in him pretending to flap his wings in the end of his video, bizarrely imitating a bird of prey.

Smith wasn’t the only famous Eagles fan pleased with the Super Bowl’s results. Pink, who sang the national anthem, was ecstatic about the game. She too grew up in Pennsylvania, not far from Philadelphia.

Fans back home in Philly celebrated the hardest of all. The city saw raucous parties, spontaneous fights and at least one car flipped after the game was over.