Will Smith Eyed for Next Netflix Roast After Successful Tom Brady Event

Will Smith may be the next roast subject for Netflix. Hopefully, he’s able to compose himself and not have a repeat of his infamous Oscars slap.

Puck News reports Netflix has informally approached the I Am Legend star to be the follow-up to The Roast of Tom Brady. Per such sources, he’s not turned the streaming service down…yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There’s a lot of content for a roast. Smith had a pretty squeaky clean image. Despite being the first rapper to win a Grammy Award, he wasn’t considered hardcore by far. Blockbuster hits were overshadowed for a bit when he slapped Chris Rock with an open hand at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022 when Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia and has reportedly dealt with issues behind the scenes from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star.

Not to mention, the Smiths’ unconventional marriage was the subject of conversation and ridicule for years when it was revealed they’d been living separately for seven years when the Set It Off star opened up about it in her memoir, Worthy. A few years prior, she admitted on Red Table Talk, her Emmy-winning Facebook talk show, that she had a romantic “entanglement” with fellow singer, August Alsina.

Smith is currently prepping his first album in 20 years, coinciding with a headline tour in Europe. “It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album, Based on a True Story, drops on March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all 🫶🏾,” Smith posted on Instagram to his 69.5 million followers recently.

The 14-track album marks Smith’s reunion with DJ Jazzy Jeff. It also features collaborations with Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross, and Big Sean and Obangain.