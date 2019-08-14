‘Will & Grace’ Stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Speak Out

Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally have had some kind of falling out, as they both alluded to on Instagram this week. The actresses have worked in TV together for years, but apparently something has come between them. The rift comes just as their sitcom reboot wraps up for good.

Will & Grace is at its end once again, and two of its stars are ready to go their separate ways, by the looks of it. Some fans even believe that a presumed feud between Mullally and Messing is the reason for the show’s cancellation.

Mullally and Messing were no long following each other on Instagram as of Tuesday, according to a report by The Daily Mail, although it is unclear when exactly they ditched each other on social media. Afterward, Mullally posted a seemingly cryptic message on Instagram, which some fans took for a dig at her former co-star.

“One of the best feelings is finally losing your attachment to somebody who isn’t good for you!” the note read. It was posted on her Instagram Story and deleted shortly after, although another recent message on her main feed caught fans’ eyes too.

“Don’t ask people for directions if they’ve never been where you’re going!” it read.

Fans took this as a dig at Messing considering their recent mutual unfollowing. They also added it to suspicions that were raised a few weeks ago, when Messing posted a Will & Grace Emmy consideration promo.

She asked fans in the television academy to vote for the series this year, and she tagged several people in the photo, including the show’s official account, writers, producers and co-star Sean Hayes.

While Mullally was in the picture too, Messing did not tag her in it, to fans’ surprise. After fans pointed this out, Messing simply removed several of the personal tags rather than adding Mullally’s in.

All of this has led to rampant speculation that Messing and Mullally are on the outs, though they have not commented yet. In the meantime, fans on Twitter are trying to solve the puzzle.

“Debra Messing and Megan Mullally are no longer friends – my life is falling apart!” one fan tweeted.

“I don’t want to jump to conclusions about their friendship (especially since very little information is public),” another wrote. “I’m sure we’ll all get the answers that we seek eventually. I just hope they are all okay.”

“Megan Mullally and Debra Messing unfollowing each other… I finally know what it feels like to be a child of divorce,” a third fan joked.



Will & Grace returns for its eleventh and final season this fall on NBC.