Mark Wahlberg Talks His Daughter Possibly Dating Will Ferrell’s Son

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell play extended family members in their new movie, Daddy’s Home 2, and it seems that bond has translated into real life as two of the actors’ children now have social media contact, which is a major marker in today’s world.

The pair appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where they discussed Ferrell’s 13-year-old son Magnus and Wahlberg’s 14-year-old daughter Ella Rae, who now follow each other on Instagram.

“My eldest son told me she had requested that they become Instagram friends,” Ferrell explained, according to the Daily Mail.

Wahlberg added, “I guess it is inevitable that she will at some point have a dating life and if there were ever two people that would spawn a child that I would think polite, kind, thoughtful and respectful, and worthy enough of my child’s time, it would be Will and his lovely wife, they are spectacular people.”

Wahlberg, who shares three other children — Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7 — with wife Rhea Durham, previously spoke about his daughters potentially dating, telling Entertainment Tonight that he’d like to have some information about his daughters’ potential suitors.

“You know what? I actually… I came to grips with the fact that she’s 14, she’s gonna have boyfriends,” the actor said. “Those things happen. As long as I know who they are, where they come from, and know their parents, in this case, of course I know a lot. So, I’m good. I know Will and [his wife] Viv [Paulin], and they’re very, very nice and they’re raising very young, fine boys. So, he’s all good.”

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures