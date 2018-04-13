Will Ferrell Rushed to Hospital After Being Involved in Two-Car Crash Leading to SUV Flip

Will Ferrell was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after riding in an SUV that flipped over in a two-car accident in Orange County, California. Two others were also hospitalized.

TMZ reports the accident happened on the I-5 freeway around 11 p.m. local time. Ferrell was reportedly one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven vehicle.

Witnesses say the SUV Ferrell was riding in was side-wiped by another car.

The extent of Ferrell’s injuries is unclear. The actor and comedian was reportedly speaking on the phone as emergency personnel loaded his stretcher into an ambulance. Ferrell could be seen holding his hand up to his head inside the ambulance and grimacing in pain.

One witness told TMZ that a woman in Ferrell’s vehicle was more seriously injured and was bleeding profusely on the scene.

In video footage from TMZ, an upright SUV appeared badly damaged, with the windshield and two windows completely shattered. The front grill of the vehicle was bent inward and the side appeared damaged as well.

In another shot, an SUV, presumably Ferrell’s, was flipped on its side.

The 50-year-old Saturday Night Live alum was reportedly on his way back from a Funny or Die event outside San Diego, where he appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

The crash came a week after it was announced that Ferrell and Adam McKay’s production company would be partnering with Netflix for a dark comedy called Dead To Me. The 10-episode series is from writer Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), Ferrell and McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods., and CBS TV Studios.

The new show tells the story of a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly-wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.

For Ferrell and McKay, this marks the latest in a string of comedy TV projects they have set up across broadcast, cable, and streaming. The duo currently executive produces shows like Drunk History for Comedy Central, which has been renewed for a sixth season, and the freshman series LA to Vegas for Fox. They also executive produce the CBS All Access series No Activity, which was renewed for a second season in February. The single-camera comedy I’m Sorry, ordered to series at truTV, also hails from Gloria Sanchez.