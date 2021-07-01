'Wild 'N Out' Star Arrested, Allegedly Brought Stolen, Loaded Gun to Airport

✖

Wild 'N Out star Bobb'e J. Thompson was reportedly arrested at LAX for allegedly bringing a stolen and loaded gun to the airport. According to TMZ, Los Angeles law enforcement officials told the outlet that a Glock firearm was discovered in Thompson's baggage. The weapon is said to have been loaded but did not have a bullet in the chamber.

Airport police began an investigation and eventually learned the gun was stolen, per sources. Thompson was then arrested and taken to a police station to be booked. He has reportedly been charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. The former child star posted a $35,000 bond and was released.

Thompson has since spoken out about the arrest, denying the allegations that he was in possession of a stolen gun. Hollywood Unlocked reports that Thompson stated the firearm "was in a checked bag" and that he "was already on the plane when they found it." He added, "The problem is, I’m a felon and was in possession of a firearm. That’s why I was arrested." The outlet stated that Thompson was hesitant to say any more on the situation.

Thompson is well-known for roles on TV shows such as Tyler Perry's House of Payne and 30 Rock, where he played Tracy Jr, the son of Tracy Morgan's character Tracy Jordan, Before that, he'd worked with Morgan on the short-lived Tracy Morgan Show sitcom. Thompson is also known for playing kid-prankster Stanley on That's So Raven. He went on to reprise the role in the show's first spinoff, Corey in the House.

Other TV show that Thompson has appeared in include Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse, Human Giant, and Dude, What Would Happen. One of his first big breaks came with Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge, a variety show hosted by Harvey. The series ran from 2003 until 2005, airing on the WB.

The young actor also made a splash in a number of 2000s movies, like My Baby's Daddy, Fred Claus, and Role Models. His most recent film role was the 2015 critically acclaimed dramedy, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. While he has not taken on any film roles on the past several years, Thompson has been a regular cast member of MTV's hip-hop improv comedy series Wild 'N Out since 2018.