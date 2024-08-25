Rod Stewart Reveals His 'Days Are Numbered' Amid Recent Illness

Rod Stewart is staring down his 80th birthday and admitting that he knows he doesn't have many left. According to the Sun, Stewart is kicking off his final run of Las Vegas shows after more than a decade and addressing the larger final run of his life he's living through. The comments were amplified recently after Stewart was forced to cancel some shows due to a "summer strain of COVID-19," though he was adamant he'd be back out as soon as possible.

According to the outlet, Stewart is dedicated to keeping that same spirit alive for the rest of his life. He is dead set on making full, party-filled use of his final years. "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," Stewart told the Sun. "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Stewart made it clear that he has had to change his antics a bit, and he is unable to manage the rock lifestyle as he did in his youth. "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that," he said.

"Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show. The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?" he continued. "You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

If it's an act, Stewart is good at keeping the energy going despite his age. He has also survived bouts with thyroid cancer and prostate cancer, saying it was a wakeup call in more ways than one. "I am more aware of my health now than before," he added. "You should be when you start ­getting on a bit. It's very important. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there. When I come back to the UK I am going to have my blood cleaned as I've been told it is a real boost to the system."