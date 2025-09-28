Why Rob Kardashian Stays out of the Public Eye

Rob Kardashian has been missing in action for several years. The only son of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has become a recluse in recent years, preferring to live his life outside of reality television cameras and red carpets.

Rob, 38, has been focused on raising his daughter, Dream Kardashian. He shares the 8-year-old budding model with his ex-fiance, Blac Chyna, now known as Angela White.

Some of Rob’s struggles played out publicly during his time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna. He has been open about his insecurities with his weight at times while also battling depression.

In a rare interview on his big sister, Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe In Wonderland, Rob spoke about his decision to stay out of the spotlight. He says it was necessary for his own mental health.

“It just has everything to do with myself,” he told the Good American founder. “There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us,” Rob explained, noting his relationships with his famous family members. He says he’s absent from the show because he doesn’t “wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable,” adding, “Like, I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in? That’s not what I wanna do. I’m not gonna just put myself out there if I’m not comfortable with myself. I haven’t been comfortable with myself in years.”

Rob also said filming has its ups and downs. “And I choose my own happiness and peace [over] just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in my personal life,” he said.

As for whether he’s open to the idea of ever returning to the show, Rob says it’s a possibility in the future. “No, of course. I mean, I love filming if it’s positive and if it’s natural and I’m feeling good about myself. Then, of course and I’m comfortable,” he said. “I like being around my family, so that stuff is good to me,” he continued. “Obviously, I have nothing against it. The reason I don’t is because I’m a homebody and I just choose, like I said, my peace and happiness.”