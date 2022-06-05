Pop Star Dealing With Health Issues, Steps Back From Group

✖

A member of K-pop group TRI.BE has temporarily suspended her promotional activities due to health concerns.TRI.BE's agency TR Entertainment shared an official statement on May 31 announcing member JinHa's hiatus and the group's plan to work with six members, for the time being, reported Soompi.

"While preparing for TRI. BE's new album, we observed that there was an issue with JinHa's health, and in order to receive an accurate diagnosis, we precisely checked using a variety of methods," the statement began. "With TRI. BE's seven-member comeback being the top priority, we waited for JinHa's recovery but received the advice that she needs sufficient rest and stabilization."

After carefully discussing the matter with JinHa and other TRI. BE members, TR Entertainment said it has decided to focus on Jinha's recovery for the time being. Excepting content filmed beforehand, the agency said it plans on temporarily promoting future albums with the other six members (Songsun, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun, Mire).

"With our artists' health being the top priority, we will do everything we can to offer any necessary support for JinHa's full recovery. We ask for fans' generous understanding of this decision and that you refrain from making assumptions or misunderstandings regarding JinHa's health status," the message continued.

TRI.BE debuted in February 2021 with the track "DOOM DOOM TA," and had their latest comeback last October when they released their first mini-album VENI VIDI VICI, along with the title track "WOULD YOU RUN."

The mental health issues within the K-pop industry is well-documented, with several K-pop stars (Weeekly's Shin Ji-yoon, Kep1er's Chaehyun, PIXY's Ella) recently taking hiatuses or withdrawing from performing completing to treat their health issues.

Mental health is stigmatized in some Asian communities due to the strong familial obligations that many Asian Americans have based on cultural and traditional values. In ancient Asian philosophical traditions, self-value is strongly linked to someone's ability to care for their family and community. As a result, people with mental illness, who may not live up to these stereotypes, obligations, and values, are viewed as failures, worthless, or without an identity or purpose.

However, more K-pop stars have spoken out about mental health issues within their communities, like GOT7's Jay B and Blackpink's Jisoo and Jennie. In the latter's recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jennie revealed that becoming a global phenomenon was an almost terrifying experience. She has only recently been able to take a step back and put her health first.

"I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020]," Jennie told the publication."For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren't eating properly; I wasn't hydrating myself."

Independent Korean-American singing artist Eric Nam has made it his mission to spread awareness about mental health in the Asian diaspora. One of his latest projects has been Mindset, an app he built with his brothers that allows artists to openly discuss taboo topics in Asian communities.

Jennie said she was hesitant to ask for help at first but now feels better for having done it. "Before that, I didn't even understand the concept of friends," she told Rolling Stone. "I've met a lot of people in this industry and talked about mental health. For me, so far, when I'm good in my body, I feel happier and healthier. I meditate, do yoga, Pilates, etc. And have good people around you that you can trust. And pets."