Why Jennifer Lopez Fans Think She’s Playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez graced NFL Kickoff Sunday with her presence for NFL on Fox’s intro for the season, but fans got ideas about another NFL appearance for Lopez in the near future. The video, an appearance in connection to promotion of Lopez’s film Hustlers features the entertainer dressed in a gold dress, surrounded by gold walls and setting the stage for the season to come.

Lopez posted the clip on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes high jinks to start. The singer jokes about being a one-take wonder, with little need to take up precious shooting time. Judging from the tone in that clip and the tone that followed in the actual clip, this might not be the truth.

Still, this was enough to give fans some excitement in thinking that this year was finally the time for Lopez to take the stage at the Super Bowl.

It’s a bit early for an official announcement on the Super Bowl 54 halftime show. But the criticism that followed Maroon 5’s headlining appearance in Atlanta might force the organization to go with a more audience friendly pick. Enter Lopez’s fans in the comments.

“Does this mean JLO at superbowl halftime? I need to know,” one fan asked in the comments.

“JLO FOR HALFTIME SHOW!!!,” another wrote along with a pair of praying hands.

“Just announce you’re doing the halftime show sis… that’s all we really care about,” a third mentioned, almost acting like the news is a sure thing at this point.

Lopez just ended a tour, so she would be free and refresh in February when it comes to putting together a stunning show.

The star is in full promotion mode at the moment with the premiere of her film Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival. Lopez plays a stripper in the film about several women from Scores in New York City who took advantage of their clients and position to hustle several wealthy financial employees out of money, ritzy items and lavish partying.

Lopez shared looks at her time practicing on the stripper pole and stuns in the trailer for the film, commanding the screen alongside Constance Wu, Lizzo and Cardi B, the latter who was an actual stripper before breaking through with her musical career.

Hustlers hits theaters on Sept. 13 and it is already getting rave reviews and Oscar buzz for Lopez. Could she parlay all of that into the Super Bowl halftime too? Fans want it.