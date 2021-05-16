Why Dick Van Dyke Fans Feared the Worst on Sunday

When a celebrity trends on Twitter, it usually means one of three things: they've been canceled, they've died, or fans are celebrating how awesome they are. On Sunday afternoon, The Washington Post tweeted out an article about legendary actor Dick Van Dyke's post-pandemic plans for his career ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors. In the article, Van Dyke's friends and former castmates gush about his infectious personality and boundless talent. Van Dyke even talks about his plans for a one-man show. "I’ve got an hour and a half put together like a one-man show," he explained. "Gregory Peck went out and did it and Cary Grant did it. Just sit in a chair to have a little footage to show and talk about their lives. I’ve got so much material."

However, The Washington Post's tweet began "At 95, Dick Van Dyke...," causing many to panic and assume that the beloved Mary Poppins actor had died. Van Dyke ended up trending, with fans worldwide letting out a collective sigh of relief that the actor was still alive and even planning his next act.