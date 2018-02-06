Fans Question Why Caitlyn Jenner Does Not Appear in Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Video

In the whirlwind surrounding Kylie Jenner’s announcement Sunday that not only was she pregnant with Travis Scott’s, but that she had already given birth on Feb. 1, fans were happy to see that the 20-year-old new mom was surrounded by her friends and family members despite being secluded to hide away from the media.

Mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and brother Rob Kardashian, all make appearances in the 11-minute video Kylie released to show fans the behind-the-scenes of her pregnancy, all showing love to the youngest KarJenner and wishing her the best as she readied herself for motherhood.

But where was dad Caitlyn Jenner in all this? The 68-year-old was nowhere to be seen in the video, and hasn’t said anything publicly about the birth of her granddaughter since the announcement was made.

Fans were quick to point out the absence and wonder what was up in Kylie and Caitlyn’s relationship over the past nine months.

Caitlyn has been feuding with the Kardashian side of her family after divorcing wife Kris in 2015. The Kardashians have attacked their stepparent on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season for keeping her gender confirmation surgery a secret from them before releasing a tell-all novel, The Secrets of My Life.

Kim accused her of giving her an abridged version of the book to approve before it was published, leaving out details of her recent surgery and accusations about her father Robert Kardashian, as he was involved with the O.J. Simpson trial.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she said during an episode of the show this season. “She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Caitlyn, in return, has said she “didn’t trust” the Kardashians not to leak news of her surgery to the press.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in early January. “It’s none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn’t trust them.”

But she hasn’t extended those feelings to her biological daughters, opening up about her relationship with Kylie and Kendall on the same show.

“I don’t talk to the Kardashians anymore,” she said. “The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around.”

