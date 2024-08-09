Why Al Pacino's Loved Ones Are Reportedly 'Worried' About Him

At age 84, legendary actor Al Pacino shows no signs of slowing down his prolific career. However, this relentless pace has reportedly sparked concern among those close to him. According to sources speaking to Closer, the iconic performer's drive to keep working may be fueled by a deep-seated fear of death, intensified by the recent loss of several close friends and colleagues.

The past few years have seen Pacino bid farewell to numerous longtime friends, including The Godfather producer Al Ruddy and The Godfather II producer Fred Roos. The passing of his friend and co-star James Caan in 2022 reportedly mainly affected the actor. These losses have apparently left Pacino grappling with his own mortality, a subject he has long struggled to confront.

An insider revealed to Closer, "Al's lost a lot of close friends and associates in recent years. One thing he's never been able to come to terms with is getting old and dying. For Al, asking him how old he is, it's like an insult!" This sentiment is echoed in Pacino's own words to GQ in 2019: "Someone said to me just recently, 'How old are you?' And I said, 'Well, that's like asking me how long do you think I have left.' At a certain period, there's something rude about asking someone how old they are."

Despite his advancing years, Pacino's personal life has seen significant developments. In June 2023, he welcomed his fourth child, Roman Pacino, with filmmaker Noor Alfallah, who is 54 years his junior. This new addition to his family has apparently reinforced his determination to continue working. "He intends to be around to see Roman grow up," the insider explained.

The actor's work ethic remains as strong as ever, with sources indicating that he currently has "nine projects either in the can or in postproduction and he's looking for more." This relentless pursuit of new roles stems from a deep-seated belief that retiring would be detrimental to his well-being. As the insider put it, "He wouldn't dream of retiring. To stop acting would kill him, he's sure of it, so he'll continue to spin several projects at once to avoid the inevitable."

However, this tireless dedication to his craft has raised concerns among those close to him. Some worry that Pacino might be pushing himself too hard, with the source noting, "It's got people worried, though, that what he's actually doing is working himself into the grave!"

These concerns were amplified following a recent incident at the 2024 Academy Awards. While presenting the award for Best Picture, Pacino appeared to stumble through the announcement, skipping over the reading of the nominees and proceeding directly to naming the winner. He stated, "Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award. I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will." After a pause, he added, "Here it comes!" before announcing, "My eyes see Oppenheimer? Yes. Yes."

Despite these worries, Pacino's personal life seems to be on stable ground. He and Alfallah have reached an amicable agreement regarding the care of their son Roman. The arrangement includes shared legal custody, with Alfallah having primary physical custody. Financially, Pacino has agreed to pay $30,000 per month in child support, plus a percentage of any income over $2.5 million annually.

The actor's relationship with Alfallah, which began in April 2022, took an unexpected turn when she informed him of her pregnancy. While sources suggest that Pacino was initially surprised by the news, he has embraced his role as a father once again. In addition to Roman, Pacino has three adult children: Julie, 34, and twins Anton and Olivia, both 23.