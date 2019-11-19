Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She’s ‘Very Happy’ to Be Single

If fans are worried about Whoopi Goldberg being lonely, they shouldn’t be. The View host made it clear during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday that living alone suits her quite well. The 64-year-old, who has been divorced three times, says she isn’t looking for anyone to share her home with.

“People keep saying ‘Well, you’ll find somebody,’” Goldberg said. “I’m not looking for anyone. I am very happy. I don’t want to live with anybody. I have a cat. A 20-year-old cat who is attitudinal. So he will leave little treats for anybody that’s not me in the bed.”

Goldberg insists her being single has nothing to do with her cat, Oliver, “blocking” her.

“I’m blocking,” she said. “But I know what he will do if I bring somebody in. For me, there is a commitment. When you make a commitment to someone else, it’s a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them. I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to share money. I know it’s terrible, but I don’t want to do it.”

This isn’t the first time Goldberg has expressed her desire to live along. In a 2016 New York Times interview she said she isn’t looking for a partner.

“I’m much happier on my own,” she said at the time.”I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house. I’m the round peg, and marriage is the square hole. You can’t have a square hole, can you?”

Some other people that she does have a close relationship with are her View co-hosts, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman. They all tend to get into verbal altercations, but Goldberg says they aren’t actually fighting.

“I’ve been there for almost 10 years; everyone has what they need to do, and folks, when it’s women, they say, ‘You know, they’re fighting,’ if we were fighting, you’d actually know it. Okay?” she told Seth Meyers on Late Night last week.

“We’re not like, ‘Stop it, you’re so mean to me.’ We will slap you into next week. So if we were truly fighting, there would be issues,” she continued. “You know, it is living with other people who aren’t you; they think differently, they want to say different stuff. I figure that’s okay — they’re trying to do their gig too, because after all, this is our day job, where they’re paying us for our opinions, so that’s what we do.”