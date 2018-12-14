Who Is Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter, Kayti Edwards?

Kayti Edwards, the step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews, claims she had an affair with Dax Shepard after The Ranch actor began dating his wife, Frozen star Kristen Bell. Shepard has denied the allegation, pointing out that Edwards has a history of claiming she had affairs with stars.

Edwards is the daughter of Jennifer Edwards, one of filmmaker Blake Edwards' two children from his first marriage. Edwards, who directed Andrews in Victor/Victoria and 10, was married to actress Patricia Walker from 1953 to 1967. He married Andrews in 1969 and they remained married until his death in 2010 at age 88.

The 41-year-old Edwards now works as a model and claims she first met Shepard in 2005 and had a "casual relationship" until she moved to Hawaii, she told The Daily Mail. She claims she met Shepard again in late 2009 at a private Hollywood party, two years after he began dating Bell. After the party, they went to a friend's house in Hollywood. Edwards also provided the Mail with a photo of the two kissing in a photobooth.

"We went back and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning," Edwards told the Mail. "I didn't know he had a girlfriend at the time, he didn't seem to care."

Shepard said the photos Edwards claimed was from 2009 were 13 years old. He also pointed out that Edwards has a history of claiming she has had affairs with other celebrities.

"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt," Shepard wrote on Instagram.

In August 2018, Shepard told In Touch Weekly and Radar Online she had a "six-month fling" with Perry "about 11 years ago" when he auditioned for a Broadway play her grandfather was producing.

"My relationship with Matthew turned intimate about three years after meeting him," she told the tabloids.

Edwards claimed her relationship with Perry gave her a first-hand look at the former Friends actor's struggles with Vicoldin and alcoholism. She claimed Perry contacted her on Facebook in February 2011, pleading she meet with him. When she arrived, she allegedly found Perry using heroin.

In another part of that interview, Edwards claimed Perry superglued his hands to his legs and his assistant called her to help him.

In February 2018, Edwards claimed she had a decade-long affair with Kid Rock, starting after his divorce from Pamela Anderson and before he started dating his fiancée Audrey Berry. She claims they met in May 2008 at a Florida concert, and their relationship got physical.

Edwards said the affair continued even after he met Berry, and she found out about it while going through the singer's phone. Edwards provided InTouch with the photo of the two and text messages she claims were from Kid Rock.

After Osbourne, who is the son of Ozzy Osbourne, and his wife, Lisa Stelly, began divorce proceedings, tabloids claimed Edwards had an affair with him too. InTouch Weekly published photos that appeared to show Osbourne and Edwards outside a Los Angeles hotel on April 11, 2018. Osbourne denied the story, but Edwards did not comment at the time.

In her interview with The Daily Mail this week, Edwards said she is now married and lives in Arrowhead, California. She said she is "no threat" to Shepard and Bell's marriage. She also claimed many of the past tabloid rumors were not true.

"Tabloids have painted me out to be this Holly home-wrecker, you know the mistress, but they don't know the back story, they don't know the truth. The same with Kid Rock, Kid Rock and I dated before he was with this woman and before I was married, we dated and remained friends," she said. "So it's a big stretch to say that I was his mistress for ten years when I only saw him a couple of times."

